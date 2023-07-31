Rita Bakisheva wins Kazakhstan 1st gold at FISU World University Games

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Rita Bakisheva brought Kazakhstan the first gold medal at the 2023 FISU Summer World University Games held in Chengdu, China, Kazinform correspondent reports.



Taekwondo player Rita Bakisheva of Kazakhstan beat an athlete from a Chinese Taipei in the women’s 46kg bout at the FISU World University Games.

Kazakhstani athletes have already claimed a total of 11 medals, including one gold, five silver, and five bronze medals.

The 2023 FISU Summer World University Games are to run through August 8 in Chengdu, China.