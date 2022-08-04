Qazaq TV
Rising COVID-19 incidence reported in all regions of Kazakhstan
4 August 2022 15:44

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past couple of weeks COVID-19 incidence has increased 3.2-fold in Kazakhstan, Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

WHO reported about COVID-19 resurgence in 69 countries of the world, including Russia where it spiked 68%, Hungary 40% and Poland 13%.

«COVID-19 incidence continues to rise in Kazakhstan. In the past two weeks compared to two weeks before than the COVID-19 incidence has increased 3.2-fold from 10,714 to 34,550 COVID-19 cases. Rising COVID-19 incidence is reported in all regions of the country,» Minister Giniyat told a press briefing at the Central Communications Service.

Only the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, is in the ‘yellow’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, other areas are in the safe ‘green’ zone. Kazakhstan reports almost 3,000 COVID-19 cases per day on average.

«Despite rising COVID-19 incidence, most cases are mild. The risk group features adults aged over 60, people with chronic diseases and those non-vaccinated,» Azhar Giniyat added.

Recall that Kazakhstan documented 2,792 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.


