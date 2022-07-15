Qazaq TV
Rise in new COVID-19 cases has decelerated says GIMBE
15 July 2022 18:25

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy registered 728,000 new cases in the July 6-12 period, a rise of 22.4% with respect to the 595,300 recorded the previous week, the GIMBE medical foundation said in its weekly coronavirus monitoring report on Thursday, ANSA reports.

Although a big rise, it is lower than the 55% increase registered last week with respect to the previous seven days.

However, the number of COVID-linked deaths continued to accelerate, with 692 registered over the last seven days, 49% more than the 464 of the previous week.

The report said the number of people in hospital with COVID rose by 21.5% in the July 6-12 period, while the number of coronavirus sufferers in intensive care increased by 16.1%.


Photo: ansa.it


