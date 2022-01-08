Go to the main site
    Riots in Kazakhstan: Police detain over 4,200, including foreigners

    8 January 2022, 10:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 4,266 people have been detained by law-enforcement agencies following the mass riots across Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interior Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    There are foreign nationals among those detained.

    Law-enforcement agents detained over 100 people in one of the villages in Almaty region.

    Arms cache with automatic rifles and firearms was uncovered in Zhambyl region.

    Police also discovered cartriges, ammunition supplies and stolen property (bicycles, TV sets, mobile phones) at a car service workshop in Kalkaman district in Almaty city. An investigation is underway.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

