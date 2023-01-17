Rio has weekend with 50°C temperature sensation

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM Rio de Janeiro had a weekend of intense heat. Thermometers registered records for this summer, according to Sistema Alerta Rio, the city’s meteorological service.

On Saturday (Jan. 14), the maximum temperature reached 39.1°C, and on Sunday (Jan. 15), it increased to 40.3°C. On both days, the thermal sensation passed 50°C in some parts of the city.

With so much heat, the local population crowded the beaches in the south and west zones of the city, after days of an unusual sequence of rainy days. The temperature peaks both on Saturday and Sunday, however, were in the north zone. The weather station in Irajá neighborhood registered records on Saturday, 51.1°C, and on Sunday, 54°C., Agencia Brasil reports.

More heat

In the coming days, intense heat is expected to continue, 40°C on Monday (16) and Tuesday (17), according to the local forecast.





Photo: Agencia Brasil







