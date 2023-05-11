Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rio de Janeiro to host G20 summit in 2024

11 May 2023, 15:44
Rio de Janeiro to host G20 summit in 2024 Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM The world's largest economies grouped in the G20 will hold their annual heads of state or government summit in November next year in Rio de Janeiro, state Governor Claudio Castro wrote on his official Twitter account.

The nation that chairs the G20 also hosts the summit meeting held annually. India, as the current holder of the G20's rotating presidency, is scheduled to host the summit of heads of state on September 9 and 10 in its capital city, New Delhi. After India, Brazil will assume the rotating presidency on December 1 and is set to host next year's summit, Agência Brasil reports.

Members

The group is formed by Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

Governor Castro has announced that the 2024 meeting will be attended by the 20 members of the group, along with 10 guest nations. Among the guest nations are Paraguay and Uruguay, both of which are members of Mercosur, along with Brazil and Argentina.


