Rio de Janeiro kicks off exhibition about the Oceania Decade
12 September 2022, 19:38

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The preservation of the oceans is the central theme of the free exhibition Niterói na Década do Oceano, open to the public since Friday (9) at the iconic Caminho Niemeyer in the city of Niterói, just 20km from Rio de Janeiro.

Promoted by the municipality and the local Secretariat of Culture, the exhibition is part of the Cities in the Decade of the Ocean project, which integrates the global agenda of the Ocean Cities Network for Sustainable Development, coordinated by the Comissão Oceanográfica Intergovernamental (COI) [Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission] of the Organização das Nações Unidas para a Educação, a Ciência e a Cultura (Unesco) [United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization]. The classification is free of charge, Agencia Brasil reports.

The exhibition will be at the Caminho Niemeyer dome until October 9th, and in the beginning of 2023, it will go to the Contemporary Art Museum (MAC), also in Niterói, and to Rio de Janeiro, in a place that is still being defined. Last Thursday (8), the opening took place for authorities, partners and collaborators. The Niemeyer Way is located at Rua Jornalista Rogério Coelho Neto, no number, downtown Niterói.

The exhibition will be open to visitors from Tuesday to Friday, from 10am to 7pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays, from 9am to 5pm.


Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br

