Rinat Kartayev named secretary of AMANAT Party

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Rinat Kartayev has been named as Secretary of the AMANAT Party, Kazinform cites the party's Twitter account.

«Rinat Kertayev has been named Secretary of the AMANAT Party by order of Chairman Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,» tweeted the party's press service.