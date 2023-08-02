Rice prices doubled in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The inflation rates significantly slowed down in North Kazakhstan region in July. Though it reports a marked increase in the food and service prices year over year, Kazinform reports.



The inflation rates in the region in July made 15.4% against 15.9% recorded in June, the national statistics bureau department said.

Food products and fee-based services went up by 15%, while non-food goods prices grew by 16% as compared to last July.

Rice prices doubled, pastry prices increased by 31%, dairy products by 19%, while sugar prices decreased by some 7%. Washing and cleaning products became more expensive by one-third, and pharmaceuticals by 14%.