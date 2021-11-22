Go to the main site
    Revaccination drive kicks off in Almaty city

    22 November 2021, 20:09

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Revaccination drive against the coronavirus infection has started in Almaty on November 22, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the city’s health officer, QazVac and Sinopharm (Vero Cell) vaccines are available for those who would like to get revaccinated.

    Healthcare workers, teachers, employees of law-enforcement agencies, senior citizens and other categories are the first in line to get revaccination shots.

    It bears to remind that vaccination of teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is underway in all corners of Kazakhstan. It started on 15 November 2021.

    Vaccination campaign against COVID-19 kicked off in Kazakhstan on 1 February 2021. Healthcare workers, teachers, employees of law-enforcement agencies were the first to get the anti-COVID vaccines. Mass vaccination began on 2 April 2021.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

