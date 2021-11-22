Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Revaccination drive kicks off in Almaty city

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 November 2021, 20:09
Revaccination drive kicks off in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Revaccination drive against the coronavirus infection has started in Almaty on November 22, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the city’s health officer, QazVac and Sinopharm (Vero Cell) vaccines are available for those who would like to get revaccinated.

Healthcare workers, teachers, employees of law-enforcement agencies, senior citizens and other categories are the first in line to get revaccination shots.

It bears to remind that vaccination of teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is underway in all corners of Kazakhstan. It started on 15 November 2021.

Vaccination campaign against COVID-19 kicked off in Kazakhstan on 1 February 2021. Healthcare workers, teachers, employees of law-enforcement agencies were the first to get the anti-COVID vaccines. Mass vaccination began on 2 April 2021.


Almaty   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital