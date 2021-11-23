Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Revaccination campaign against COVID-19 underway in Pavlodar region

    23 November 2021, 20:43

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Revaccination against the coronavirus infection has started in Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Almost 60 people, mainly healthcare workers, have revaccinated against COVID-19 in the region in the past 24 hours.

    Healthcare workers, teachers, employees of law-enforcement agencies, senior citizens aged 60 and more are the first in line to get the third shot of QazVac, Coronavac, Vero Cell vaccines.

    It bears to remind that vaccination of teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is underway in all corners of Kazakhstan. It started on 15 November 2021.

    Vaccination campaign against COVID-19 kicked off in Kazakhstan on 1 February 2021. Healthcare workers, teachers, employees of law-enforcement agencies were the first to get the anti-COVID vaccines. Mass vaccination began on 2 April 2021.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Pavlodar region Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued