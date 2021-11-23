Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Revaccination campaign against COVID-19 underway in Pavlodar region

Kudrenok Tatyana
23 November 2021, 20:43
PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Revaccination against the coronavirus infection has started in Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Almost 60 people, mainly healthcare workers, have revaccinated against COVID-19 in the region in the past 24 hours.

Healthcare workers, teachers, employees of law-enforcement agencies, senior citizens aged 60 and more are the first in line to get the third shot of QazVac, Coronavac, Vero Cell vaccines.

It bears to remind that vaccination of teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is underway in all corners of Kazakhstan. It started on 15 November 2021.

Vaccination campaign against COVID-19 kicked off in Kazakhstan on 1 February 2021. Healthcare workers, teachers, employees of law-enforcement agencies were the first to get the anti-COVID vaccines. Mass vaccination began on 2 April 2021.


