Retiree, 68, dies after being hit by car

27 October 2022, 15:39

27 October 2022, 15:39

Retiree, 68, dies after being hit by car

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – A pensioner died after being hit by a car in Aktobe city, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

A 26-year-old driver of Hyundai Elantra hit a retiree, 68, who was crossing the road, on Momyshuly Avenue on October 26. The pedestrian died on the spot from the sustained injuries.

Investigation into the case is underway. The driver was detained.