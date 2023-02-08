Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.68 eur/kzt 478.03

    rub/kzt 6.05 cny/kzt 65.26
Weather:
Astana+1+3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Retail sales up 4.6% in value, down 0.8% in volume in Italy in 2022

    8 February 2023, 17:14

    ROME. KAZINFORM - ISTAT said Wednesday that retail sales rose by 4.6% in value terms last year compared to 2021, but fell by 0.8% in volume terms, Kazinform cites ANSA.

    The figures give an indication of the impact of the cost-of-living crisis, with Italian people paying more to get less in 2022.

    The national statistics agency said value retail sales were up by 3.4% in December compared to the same month in 2022, but volume sales fell by 4.4%.

    It said sales decreased by 0.2% in value and 0.7% in volume in month-on-month terms in December.

    Photo: ansa.it

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Economy World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
    2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
    3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
    4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
    5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022