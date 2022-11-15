Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Results of investigation into Lenin coalmine accident to be announced Nov 23

    15 November 2022, 12:47

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Emergencies Yury Ilyin announced the date when the investigation into the Arcelor Mittal Temirtau coalmine tragedy will end, Kazinform reports.

    In his words, the results of the investigation will be announced on November 23, with the participation of mass media. «The commission is still working,» said Ilyin on the sidelines of the Cabinet’s weekly meeting today.

    As reported earlier, the accident occurred on November 3 in the Lenin coalmine in Shakhtinsk of Karaganda region. Five miners died on the scene of the accident. Four more were hospitalized with various injuries. A criminal investigation was launched as per Article 277 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan «Breach of safety regulations during mining or construction works»

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Karaganda region Government of Kazakhstan Incidents Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Senate Speaker meets CIS IPA observers
    Foreign Minister Tleuberdi meets SCO Sec Gen Zhang Ming
    Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    Halyk Bank leaves Tajik market
    Popular
    1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
    2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
    3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19