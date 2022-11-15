Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Results of investigation into Lenin coalmine accident to be announced Nov 23

15 November 2022, 12:47
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Emergencies Yury Ilyin announced the date when the investigation into the Arcelor Mittal Temirtau coalmine tragedy will end, Kazinform reports.

In his words, the results of the investigation will be announced on November 23, with the participation of mass media. «The commission is still working,» said Ilyin on the sidelines of the Cabinet’s weekly meeting today.

As reported earlier, the accident occurred on November 3 in the Lenin coalmine in Shakhtinsk of Karaganda region. Five miners died on the scene of the accident. Four more were hospitalized with various injuries. A criminal investigation was launched as per Article 277 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan «Breach of safety regulations during mining or construction works»


