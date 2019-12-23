Go to the main site
    Results of elections to Uzbek Parliament announced

    23 December 2019, 17:47

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan Mirzo Ulugbek Abdusalomov announced the results of the elections to the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Local Councils of People’s Deputies, Kazinform refers to UzA News.

    The Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan has become the party with the most votes. 43 deputies were elected to parliament.

    35 deputies were elected from the Democratic Party of Uzbekistan «Milliy Tiklanish», and 18 from the People’s Democratic Party of Uzbekistan. 21 deputies were elected from the Social Democratic Party of Uzbekistan «Adolat», and 11 deputies from the Ecological Party of Uzbekistan.

    1150 foreign media representatives took part in the elections. Repeated voting was held in 22 constituencies.

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Uzbekistan
