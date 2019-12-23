Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Results of elections to Uzbek Parliament announced

23 December 2019, 17:47
Results of elections to Uzbek Parliament announced

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan Mirzo Ulugbek Abdusalomov announced the results of the elections to the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Local Councils of People’s Deputies, Kazinform refers to UzA News.

The Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan has become the party with the most votes. 43 deputies were elected to parliament.

35 deputies were elected from the Democratic Party of Uzbekistan «Milliy Tiklanish», and 18 from the People’s Democratic Party of Uzbekistan. 21 deputies were elected from the Social Democratic Party of Uzbekistan «Adolat», and 11 deputies from the Ecological Party of Uzbekistan.

1150 foreign media representatives took part in the elections. Repeated voting was held in 22 constituencies.

Uzbekistan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi