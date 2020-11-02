Results of children's drawing competition Kar barysyn birge sahtayyk summed up

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Within the framework of a round table dedicated to the conservation of the snow leopard population in Kazakhstan, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) summed up the results of the children's drawing competition «Kar barysyn birge sahtayyk!» (Let’s save the snow leopard together!)

International Snow Leopard Day is celebrated annually around the world on 23 October. By this date, UNDP together with the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, organized a drawing competition «Kar barysyn birge sahtayyk!», dedicated to the protection and preservation of this rare animal, the official website of the UNDP in Kazakhstan reads.

«For three years, we have been conducting an information campaign on the saving the snow leopard and its habitats in Kazakhstan. In cooperation with the «Barys» hockey club, we are conducting campaigns that call attention to the problem of the extinction of snow leopards in the wild nature. This year the «Ak Bars» hockey club from Kazan also joined the campaign. The Children's Drawing Contest «Let's Save the Snow Leopard Together» is also designed to inform Kazakhstanis about the importance of preserving the snow leopard population. Through the participation of children from the snow leopard’s habitat’s regions, we hope to have an impact on the younger generation to preserve the biodiversity of our country,» said at the opening of the round table UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Kazakhstan Vitalie Vremis.

The round table, which was held online, was attended by UNDP biodiversity experts, employees of Protected Areas, representatives of regional and district education departments, teachers of secondary schools of Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.

The contest was held for children and adolescents from 7 to 16 years old living in the regions of the snow leopard habitat in Kazakhstan. The event is designed to unite adults and children through creativity in a common aspiration - to preserve the rarest and most mysterious animal - the snow leopard. On the example of the snow leopard, draw public attention to the problem of endangered and rare species and form a responsible and careful attitude towards nature among the population.

More than 200 artworks in the genre of painting, graphics, watercolors dedicated to the snow leopard were received by the organizers from September 9 to October 14. The jury consisted of professional media professionals, UNDP experts and biologists. Particular attention was paid to the originality and technique of artworks.

«Today we are pleased to announce the results of the children's drawing competition. It can be seen that the participants love nature, are interested in the fauna of their region and, no doubt, are proud of the symbol of the Kazakh mountains - an amazing snow leopard. I am sure that the fate of the Irbis will never be indifferent to them. This is probably also a very important and indicative result of the competition,» shared his impressions during speech one of the jury members Yaroslav Antonyuk, a member of the Union of Artists of Kazakhstan.