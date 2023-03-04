Results of 30th anniversary of Kazakh-Jordanian diplomatic relations discussed in Amman

AMMAN. KAZINFORM - Round table was held in the Parliament of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan with the participation of the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Aidarbek Toumatov and deputies of the Majilis of Jordan – members of the Kazakh-Jordanian Friendship Committee, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

During the event, Kazakh diplomat briefed the MPs on the results of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries and made a presentation on the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation. Ambassador Toumatov also acquainted the members of the Committee with the large-scale political and socio-economic reforms initiated by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and aimed at building a «Just and Fair Kazakhstan». Particular attention was paid to the issues of preparation for early election to the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan in March of this year.

The parties exchanged views on the current state of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Jordan. For their part, the deputies of the Majilis of Jordan highly appreciated the ongoing social and political transformations in Kazakhstan aimed at the sustainable development of the country.



