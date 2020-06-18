Go to the main site
    Restrictive measures to be strengthened in Kazakhstan this weekend - June 20-21

    18 June 2020, 15:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Askar Mamin chaired a selector meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission to Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus Infection in the Republic of Kazakhstan. In accordance with the order of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, additional measures were considered to stabilize the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

    Acting Minister of Healthcare Lyazzat Aktayeva reported on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country, akims of Nur-Sultan Altai Kulginov, Almaty — Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Shymkent — Murat Aitenov, Karaganda region — Zhenis Kassymbek, Akmola region — Yermek Marzhikpayev, and Turkistan region — Umirzak Shukeyev reported on the situation in the regions.

    Given the complication of the epidemiological situation and the increase in the incidence rate of coronavirus infection in several regions of Kazakhstan, the Commission decided to introduce additional restrictive measures on weekends — June 20-21, 2020:

    1. in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Karaganda, Shymkent, Pavlodar and Ekibastuz:

    2) In settlements with a population of over 50 thousand people:

    3) The entrance to tourist areas, geographically close to the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Karaganda, Shymkent, Pavlodar and Ekibastuz will be closed in accordance with the decisions of the chief sanitary doctors of the regions, for people already located in these zones it is highly recommended to observe social distance.

    The head of government instructed the akimats of the regions to resolve the following issues as soon as possible:

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Coronavirus Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
