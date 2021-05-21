Go to the main site
    Restrictions should not extend to all EAEU countries, Kazakh President

    21 May 2021, 15:53

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed concern over food price hikes, Kazinform reports.

    «According to the UN data, the world food prices in 2020 were the highest for the past 3 years. Since the beginning of the year the world food price index averaged 116 points. Food demand is projected to grow by 35% by 2030,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said. As the President noted these are alarming trends, each of our countries has potential to boost food production. «The same time restrictions aimed at protecting domestic market may lead to agro-industrial complex development restraints and food shortages. Though, under some exceptional circumstances provisional restrictive measures may be appropriate, nevertheless, I believe such restrictions should not be extended to all the states of our Union,» the Head of State resumed.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Eurasian Economic Union
