Respublica Party to take part in elections of maslikhats' deputies

27 January 2023, 13:12
Respublica Party to take part in elections of maslikhats' deputies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopted a resolution on the admission of the Respublica Party to the early elections of the deputies of maslikhats elected based on party lists, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Respublica Party will participate in the elections of the deputies of maslikhats of Abai, Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Turkistan, East Kazakhstan, and Ulytau regions as well as the cities of Astana, Shymkent, and Almaty.

The announcement of the registration of the Respublica Party was announced on January 18 in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan Green Party 'Baitaq' is also expected to participate in the upcoming elections of the maslikhats' deputies in Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar, Turkistan, East Kazakhstan regions as well as the cities of Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent.

Earlier the Kazakhstan Green Party ‘Baitaq’ was admitted to the elections only in three region, namely Atyrau, Karaganda and Kyzylorda.

The elections to the Majilis and maslikhats are slated to take place across Kazakhstan on March 19, 2023.


