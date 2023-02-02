Go to the main site
    Respublica Party to convene congress Feb 6

    2 February 2023, 20:19

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Respublica Party Chairman Aidarbek Khodzhanazarov signed an order convening the 1st extraordinary congress on February 6, 2023, in Astana city, Kazinform cites the press service of the Party.

    Attending the event will be the members of the Respublica Party from all the regions of the country. The Party is to present and pass its new Charter during the congress to be held on February 6, 2023, in the city of Astana.

    The Respublica Party is to select its nominees for the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament, 8th convocation, elected on party tickets and on the basis of one-mandate territorial electoral districts.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan is to hold early elections to the Majilis on March 19, 2023. Elections to maslikhats are expected to take place on the same day.

    Kazakh Head of State Tokayev made a statement on holding of the early elections of deputies of the Majilis of Parliament and maslikhats.

    Also, Tokayev signed the decree dissolving the Majilis of the 7th convocation and holding early elections of the Majilis.

