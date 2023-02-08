Respublica Party submits nomination papers to CEC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Respublica Party submitted nomination papers to the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan upon approval of its candidates for the deputies of the Majilis, Kazinform reports.

«25 are put on the list of candidates. Of which 17 are make and 8 are female candidates. The average age of the candidates for the Majilis deputies is 38 years old. The youngest candidate is 25 years old, the oldest is 51,» head of the Party’s election headquarters Olzhas Kuspekov said.

On February 6 the Party held its first congress to approve the candidates for the Majilis.

As earlier reported, four political parties sent nomination papers of their candidates for the Majilis deputies on the party-list system to the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan.

The People’s Party of Kazakhstan, the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, the Nationwide Social Democratic Party, and the Baitaq Party submitted their nomination files to the CEC so far, it said in a statement.

As earlier reported, the elections to the Majilis and maslikhats of all levels will be held on March 19, 2023.