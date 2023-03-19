Respublica Party head votes in 2023 elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Respublica Party Aidarbek Khodzhanazarov voted at the ongoing elections of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Khodzhanazarov cast his vote at the polling station №393 at the Astana Opera and Ballet Theater. He was accompanied by the party co-chairperson Dinara Shukizhanova.

The elections of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies are underway in Kazakhstan. According to the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan, over 12 million people are eligible to cast their votes in the ongoing elections with the highest number of potential voters - 1,177,507 - in Turkestan region and the lowest number - 138,277 in Ulytau region.

It bears to remind that polling stations for Kazakhstanis willing to vote at the early parliamentary elections were opened in a number of foreign countries, including Japan, South Korea, China, in Israel, Greece, Bulgaria, Baltic states and more.