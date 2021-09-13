Resolution on occasion of 30th anniversary of Semipalatinsk Test Site closure introduced to US Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. KAZINFORM – Members of the US House of Representatives, Ms. Dina Titus, Mr. Steve Chabot and Mr. Ami Bera introduced to the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Congress and registered resolution No. 616 on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The document recognizes Kazakhstan’s commitment to consistent work to strengthen the global regime for the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and the further development of bilateral relations and cooperation with the United States, the 30th anniversary of which is commemorated this year, including in the field of security, human rights and other areas.

This initiative demonstrates the attention of the members of the US Congress towards Kazakhstan’s contribution to strengthening the non-proliferation regime and global security, including the efforts of the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, and towards joint achievements in reducing the nuclear threat to the world.