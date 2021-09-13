Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Resolution on occasion of 30th anniversary of Semipalatinsk Test Site closure introduced to US Congress

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 September 2021, 18:39
Resolution on occasion of 30th anniversary of Semipalatinsk Test Site closure introduced to US Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. KAZINFORM – Members of the US House of Representatives, Ms. Dina Titus, Mr. Steve Chabot and Mr. Ami Bera introduced to the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Congress and registered resolution No. 616 on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The document recognizes Kazakhstan’s commitment to consistent work to strengthen the global regime for the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and the further development of bilateral relations and cooperation with the United States, the 30th anniversary of which is commemorated this year, including in the field of security, human rights and other areas.

This initiative demonstrates the attention of the members of the US Congress towards Kazakhstan’s contribution to strengthening the non-proliferation regime and global security, including the efforts of the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, and towards joint achievements in reducing the nuclear threat to the world.


Kazakhstan and USA   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy