    Resolution of European Parliament is a hasty decision – MP

    21 January 2022, 12:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The resolution adopted by the European Parliament on the situation in Kazakhstan is a hasty decision, believes Kazakhstani MP Zulfiya Suleimenova, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «I believe that the resolution adopted by the European Parliament is a hasty decision because we are still awaiting for the official findings that will set the record straight as well as give us additional information and understanding of what has happened,» Majilis deputy Suleimenova told Kazinform correspondent.

    Zulfiya Suleimenova emphasized that the fact the colleagues from the European Parliament have not contacted Kazakhstani MPs, the Human Rights Ombudsperson of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Kazakh civil society institutions gives cause for concern.

    According to her, unfortunately, the European parliamentarians ignored the official information provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. «Despite that, I am convinced we will be able to establish a dialogue,» Zulfiya Suleimenova added.

    She pointed out that first and foremost it is crucial to wait till the findings of the official investigation of the mass riots are released, because without those findings it is hard to take an unbiased look at the situation.

    «We, the deputies of Majilis, are open for dialogue on all questions our foreign colleagues might have,» Zulfiya Suleimenova stressed.

    In conclusion, she reminded that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reiterated Kazakhstan’s unequivocal commitment to its international obligations and universal principles of human rights and that all political reforms announced by the President earlier will be continued.

    It bears to remind that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan made a statement on the resolution on the situation in Kazakhstan adopted by the European Parliament.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

