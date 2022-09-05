Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Residents of fire-damaged Amankaragay village to receive new houses
5 September 2022 15:55

Residents of fire-damaged Amankaragay village to receive new houses

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The victims of the forest fires will be provided with new housing, the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development reported.

The worst affected settlement is Amankaragay village where 85 houses were fully destroyed by flames.

A total of 108 buildings including 91 private houses (85 in Amankaragay and six in Ozyornoye villages) were damaged by the fire and cannot be repaired.

Local authorities allocated a 2ha land plot in Auliyekol village where new houses will be built for the residents. Each victim will receive a house on a territory of 80 square meters.

Local contracting organizations will be attracted to the construction and assembly works. The Ministry has set a goal to finish the construction works within a 2-month period.

The Ministry is currently working on restoration of transport communication and non-stop functioning of all infrastructure facilities.


