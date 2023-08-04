Residential building fire in Almaty: 5 continue treatment at hospitals

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Two adults and three kids suffered in the residential building fire in Almaty continue receiving hospital treatment, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It is said that a total of 49 people suffered in the residential building fire in Akken microdistrict, Alatau district of Almaty city.

Two adults are in the No7 city clinical hospital unit with their condition regarded as moderate and stable. Three kids are under treatment at the Children’s Emergency Medical Care Center with sable condition, reads a statemen from the public health department.

It was noted that 23 emergency medical care teams, including fire intensive care teams, were deployed during the fire broken out in the residential building.

Notably, a fire engulfed the 16-story residential building in Akken microdistrict, Alatau district of Almaty city at around 5:00pm on August 1. Electric cables were in fire covering the area of 80 sq.m. Over 300 people were evacuated, with some people throwing their children out of windows on mats.

One woman born in 1992 died due to multiple injuries as a result of the fire.