Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Law and justice

    Resident of Zhambyl rgn detained with one kg of tolite and ammunition

    19 March 2020, 09:54

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM – «Law and Order» operation was carried out in Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Within the period of March 1 - March 15 «Law and Order» operation has been carried out in Zhambyl region to prevent and suppress crimes in public places, the press service of the regional police department explained.

    Thus, over 15 days police has established more than 7200 administrative offenses, 18 people were detained 13of whom - for illegal possession of narcotic drugs. In addition, police officers revealed four facts of keeping firearms.

    It was informed that a resident of Moiynkum district has been detained with one kg of tolite and 92 pieces of ammunition. Typically, such explosive devices are used by local residents during illegal gold ore mining. The investigation is underway.


    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Zhambyl region Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    UAE’s Masdar to build wind farms in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan