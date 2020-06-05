Resident of Petropavlovsk detained for growing cannabis in hothouse

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Petropavlovsk police unveiled 400 cannabis plants in a courtyard of a house, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the police department, a 48-year-old citizen was growing a drug-containing plant in a greenhouse. Police found 80 bushes of the plant in the greenhouse. Another 355 cannabis plants grew in the yard.

In addition, during the search live and traumatic cartridges of various calibers, a magazine and an optical sight from a hunting rifle were uncovered.

The total weight of the marijuana seized amounted to more than 5 kg. The man was placed into a temporary detention center. The investigation is underway.