Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Incidents

Resident of Petropavlovsk detained for growing cannabis in hothouse

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
5 June 2020, 22:40
Resident of Petropavlovsk detained for growing cannabis in hothouse

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Petropavlovsk police unveiled 400 cannabis plants in a courtyard of a house, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the police department, a 48-year-old citizen was growing a drug-containing plant in a greenhouse. Police found 80 bushes of the plant in the greenhouse. Another 355 cannabis plants grew in the yard.

In addition, during the search live and traumatic cartridges of various calibers, a magazine and an optical sight from a hunting rifle were uncovered.

The total weight of the marijuana seized amounted to more than 5 kg. The man was placed into a temporary detention center. The investigation is underway.

Incidents    North Kazakhstan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches