«Research Kazakhstan» fellowship founded in Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - On June 10, 2020, the constituent meeting of «Research Kazakhstan» Fellowship was held in Tokyo, where experts took part at the «Kazakhstan Today: Сontinuity and Development Prospects» roundtable. Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The Fellowship includes members from Japan’s universities, research institutions, think tanks, businesses, NGOs and the media. Main goal of this initiative – to organize research and deliver expert support to deepen Kazakhstan-Japan relations further. Among members are former Ambassadors of Japan to Kazakhstan and professors from acclaimed academic institutions, such as Waseda University, Ritsumeikan University, Teikyo University and Musashino University.

During the first meeting, Japanese experts discussed the situation in Kazakhstan, including the country's strategy to combat the coronavirus crisis and restore economic growth.

Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Japan, displayed political and economic reforms by K-J. Tokayev, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, to the participants.

The expert focused on the continuity of power, a model unique for Central Asia, in which Nursultan Nazarbayev, the First President of Kazakhstan, made a great contribution to sovereignty and paved the way for constitutional transfer of power – one of the main elements of the legitimate state.

Kei Karasawa, Chairman of Fellowship, Professor Emeritus at Ritsumeikan University, commended social and economic stability initiatives, including «Listening state» concept and the National Council of Public Trust – Kazakhstan’s new civil society dialogue platform.

Toshio Tsunozaki, the Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2003-2005, highlighted Kazakhstan’s successful economic recovery, income protection efforts and post-epidemic recovery strategy.