    Research funding to rise by 3.5fold in next 3 years in Kazakhstan

    2 March 2023, 17:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek. The former was briefed on the establishment of an academic town in Konayev city, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The Head of State was also informed about the opening of three international university offices in 2022 and five new ones planned to be opened in 2023.

    During the meeting, the minister presented the higher education and science development draft concept for 2023-29, encompassing all the strategic objectives and development indicators of the field.

    Tokayev was informed about the 2-fold increase in salaries of scientific personnel and introducing direct financial support for research institutes involved in fundamental studies. It was noted that research funding is set to grow 3.5 times in the next three years.

    The Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry eyes to steadily increase stipends for bachelor and master students, as well as open 10,000 new places at dormitories in the next seven years.

    According to Nurbek, introduction of a new science management model as well as creation of academic excellence centers at 15 regional and five pedagogical universities is being discussed.

    Following the meeting, President Tokayev pointed out the importance of increasing access to higher education and developing university infrastructure. He also stressed the significance of transiting to a new science management model as soon as possible.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

