    Rescuers still searching for bodies of 2 Indian students in Turkistan region

    12 July 2022, 11:10

    TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM Rescuers of the Turkistan region are still searching for the bodies of two Indian students who drowned in the Aksu River in Tole Bi district two weeks ago, Kazinform reports.

    The father of one of the students arrived at the scene of the accident on July 11.

    As it was reported earlier, the tragedy had occurred on June 26 in the Aksu River, 5 kilometers away from Khanaryk village of Tole Bi district. The local emergency department says that a group of 21 students of the South Kazakhstan Medical Academy arrived from Shymkent at the village. All of them are nationals of India. Two students born 2001 fell into the water at around 04:49 pm and drowned in unclear circumstances.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Incidents Turkestan region
