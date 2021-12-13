Go to the main site
    Rescuers search for survivors after tornadoes leave path of destruction in US

    13 December 2021, 14:07

    MAYFIELD. KAZINFORM A large search and rescue operation was ongoing Sunday at a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, just 24 hours after a powerful tornado flattened the building with around 110 night shift workers inside, only 70 of whom are expected to be pulled out alive, according to authorities.

    Mayfield, population 10,000, was hit hardest by the historic outbreak of around 30 tornados that roared through six southern and midwestern states, with reports also coming from Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee, EFE reports.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Natural disasters World News
