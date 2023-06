Rescuers rush to save stranded whales in Tasmania after a third die

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM Around a third of the 270 pilot whales stranded on the west coast of the southern Australian state of Tasmania have died, a biologist involved in the rescue said Tuesday, adding that the complicated operation to save the remainder could take days.

On Monday the first whales were found, followed by many more in the following hours, EFE-EPA reports.