Rescuers recover 1st black box from Indonesia plane crash site

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM Indonesian rescue teams on Tuesday recovered one of the black boxes from the wreckage of the Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 that crashed into the sea shortly after take-off from Jakarta over the weekend killing all 62 people on board.

Hadi Tjahanto, head of the Indonesian Armed Forces, told a press conference that the rescue team, comprising 160 divers, found the flight data recorder and that the search for the second component of the black box, the cockpit voice recorder, was ongoing, EFE-EPA reports.