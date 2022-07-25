Go to the main site
    • Rescuers find body of female journalist who drowned in Akmola rgn

    25 July 2022 12:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The rescuers of Akmola region found the body of the 27-year-old female journalist, who had drowned in Astana Water Reservoir five days ago, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The woman was a journalist at Inbusiness.kz portal.

    The regional emergency department says the tragedy occurred on July 19 at around 09.00 pm near Arnasai village of Arshaly district. The woman was riding a hydro-scooter when she suddenly lost control of the vehicle and fell into the water. The incident occurred at a distance of 250-300 m from the shore and at a depth of 20 m. A rescuer working in this area rushed to save the woman, but, unfortunately, it was too late.

    On the day of the tragedy, the woman was vacationing together with her friends in one of the recreation areas in Arnasai village, the police department informed.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

