Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rescuers find body of female journalist who drowned in Akmola rgn
25 July 2022 12:12

Rescuers find body of female journalist who drowned in Akmola rgn

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The rescuers of Akmola region found the body of the 27-year-old female journalist, who had drowned in Astana Water Reservoir five days ago, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The woman was a journalist at Inbusiness.kz portal.

The regional emergency department says the tragedy occurred on July 19 at around 09.00 pm near Arnasai village of Arshaly district. The woman was riding a hydro-scooter when she suddenly lost control of the vehicle and fell into the water. The incident occurred at a distance of 250-300 m from the shore and at a depth of 20 m. A rescuer working in this area rushed to save the woman, but, unfortunately, it was too late.

On the day of the tragedy, the woman was vacationing together with her friends in one of the recreation areas in Arnasai village, the police department informed.


Related news
Epidemiological situation in Almaty, Zhetysu regions getting worse
Artists from Qaraghandy on Tour at Astana Opera
Kazakh athletes win two medals at Asian Triathlon Championships in Nur-Sultan
Author:
Correspondent
Read also
At least 4 civilians injured in shooting in Los Angeles neighborhood
Shacman truck goes off road due to overtaking in Pavlodar rgn
Search for female journalist's body drowned 3 days ago underway in Akmola rgn
Kazakh PM Smailov holds meeting on Akmola region’s development
Truck causes 4-car pile-up in Almaty
Healthcare funding up 83% in Akmola rgn
Women sustain injuries after two buses crash in Ekibastuz
4 people, including gunman, killed in Indiana mall shooting
Popular
1 President Tokayev performs Umrah
2 Kazakh seismologists record earthquake in Kyrgyzstan
3 Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 25
4 Kazakhstan reports 2,054 new COVID-19 cases, 1,083 recoveries
5 Tour de France. Astana's Lutsenko 9th in final GC

News

Archive