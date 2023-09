Rescuers find body of another worker in burning coal mine in Karaganda region

TEMIRTAU. KAZINFORM Body of another miner killed in the Kazakhstanskaya coal mine on August 17 has been found, Kazinform reports.

According to Deputy Executive Director of JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau Sergey Ogay, search and rescue crews worked in the mine throughout the night. At 08:18 am body of another worker was found.

Search for other missing miners is ongoing, he added.