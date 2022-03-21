Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rescuers clear debris by hand at Petropavlovsk heating and power plant accident site

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 March 2022, 13:56
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Rescuers clear debris by hand as one of the chimneys at the Petropavlovsk heating and power plant has partially collapsed, Kazinform reports.

Search started yesterday for a 38-year-old woman. 60 rescuers are working at the site stretching over 1,300 sq m. They hope to find her alive.

As earlier reported, one of the chimneys at the Petropavlovsk heating and power plant partially collapsed on March 20. The preliminary cause of the accident is a strong wind.

The situations response headquarters was set up in the region.

The Prosecutor General’s Office opened an investigation for chimney collapse.

The Head of State charged to promptly resume heat supplies in the city and other rural settlements.


