    Rescue teams start to clear away rubbles where two Kazakh nationals allegedly remain trapped

    9 February 2023, 13:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rescuers set to dismantle the rubble, under which two Kazakhstanis - Mirus Kurmashev and Adil Kadyrbekov - have been allegedly trapped, Kazinform correspondent has learned from Director General of Astana Hub Magzhan Madiyev, who had arrived in Gaziantep to join the search operation.

    According to him, a crane arrived at the site of the collapse of the building, where on the night before the earthquake three Kazakh nationals and one citizen of Türkiye stayed.

    Another Kazakhstani national – Sabina Mamadyarova – was pulled alive from the rubble yesterday. She has broken her arm.

    Mirus Kurmashev and Adil Kadyrbekov are supposedly remain under the rubble.

    «The crane began working,» Magzhan Madiyev posted in his Instagram account.

    Magzhan Madiyev and other Kazakh nationals arrived in Hatay last night to personally search for their colleagues.

    7.8-magnitude quake jolted Kahramanmaraş province in southeast of Türkiye on February 6. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country, as well as in neighboring countries, including Syria.

    According to the latest data, the total death toll of the earthquake reached 12,391 in Türkiye.

    42 Kazakh and 22 Kyrgyz nationals have been evacuated from Gaziantep today.


    Photo:instagram.com/madiyev/

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

