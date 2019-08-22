Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

Rescue efforts resumed for Kazakh climbers lost in Tien Shan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 August 2019, 10:15
Rescue efforts resumed for Kazakh climbers lost in Tien Shan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Rescue operations resumed for Kazakh climbers trapped in the mountains of Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The MI 171 helicopter of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Committee flew from the Karkara mountaineering camp in Almaty region for the Pobeda Peak in Kyrgyzstan to continue the search operations using thermal cameras. Today is the fair weather in the mountains, it said in a statement.

As earlier reported, a group of Kazakh climbers, namely, Murat Otepbayev, Andrei Korneyev and Alexander Checulin, who, unfortunately, died of pulmonary edema, got stuck in the snowdrift atop of Pobeda Peak in Kyrgyzstan. The Kazakh Defense Ministry launched the rescue operation to get trapped climbers home.

Almaty region   Incidents   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires