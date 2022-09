Republican studies abroad commission convenes

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM State Councillor of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin chaired a regular meeting of the republican training abroad commission, the Akorda press service reports.

84 citizens were awarded Bolashak international scholarships for Master's Degree, PhD, and residency programs around the world.

Following the meeting, the State Councillor set a number of tasks.

Photo: akorda.kz