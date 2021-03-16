Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    Republican road section closed due to winter conditions in N Kazakhstan

    16 March 2021, 21:37

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – A section of the road of republican significance has been closed as winter conditions hit North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the emergency situations department, a section of the P-61 Timiryazevo-Sarykol (0-32km) highway has been closed starting from 8:00pm due to ground blizzard and lack of visibility in 50m which could cause road accidents.

    Meteorologists have issued a storm alert for the region to be in effect on March 17-18, 2021. Fog as well as southwesterly wind, reaching 15-20mps here and there, is forecast.

    Dial 112 in case of any emergency or incident.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Incidents North Kazakhstan region Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    Kazakh President tasks Emergency Situations Minister to lead efforts to fight wildfires in Abai rgn
    Weather warning in place for 2 Kazakh cities and 16 rgns
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future