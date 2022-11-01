Go to the main site
    Republican public headquarters of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds meeting in E Kazakhstan

    1 November 2022, 16:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The members of the republican public headquarters of presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with employees, business community, representatives of ethnic and cultural associations and mothers of many children in East Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    During the meetings the members of the headquarters drew attention to the priorities of the pre-election program in the sphere of digitalization, measures to reduce bureaucratic pressure on businesspeople, social direction, etc.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

