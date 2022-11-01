Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Republican public headquarters of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds meeting in E Kazakhstan

1 November 2022, 16:10
Republican public headquarters of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds meeting in E Kazakhstan
1 November 2022, 16:10

Republican public headquarters of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds meeting in E Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The members of the republican public headquarters of presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with employees, business community, representatives of ethnic and cultural associations and mothers of many children in East Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

During the meetings the members of the headquarters drew attention to the priorities of the pre-election program in the sphere of digitalization, measures to reduce bureaucratic pressure on businesspeople, social direction, etc.


Related news
President Tokayev’s visit to Almaty: diplomacy, new reforms, January unrest and women’s status
Read also
Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev meets election observers of TurkPA
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
Presidential Elections: SCO Observer Mission starts its work
Meiram Kazhyken meets students in Shymkent
Saltanat Turssynbekova meets with librarians in N Kazakhstan
Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News