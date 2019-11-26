Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Republican Commission for Training Personnel Abroad held regular meeting in Akorda

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
26 November 2019, 22:35
Republican Commission for Training Personnel Abroad held regular meeting in Akorda

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A regular meeting of the Republican Commission for Training Personnel Abroad was held today in Akorda under the chairmanship of Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev, Akorda press service informs.

Taking the floor, the Secretary of State noted that the Presidential Bolashak Programme proved to be a breakthrough project in development of the country’s human capital.

Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov presented a report on fulfillment of the instructions of the Republican Commission for Training Personnel Abroad as well as some issues related to the implementation of the Bolashak Scholarship Programme.

By a decision of the Commission, 234 applicants were awarded with the Bolashak Scholarship for undergoing master’s and doctor’s degree studies and traineeships at the leading research and industrial organizations of the world.

Upon completion of the meeting, the Commission set a number of certain instructions on increasing efficiency and transparency of the Bolashak Scholarship.

Bolashak Scholarship was established on November 5, 1993 by the Decree of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Bolashak Scholarship  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed