Republican Commission for Training Personnel Abroad held regular meeting in Akorda

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A regular meeting of the Republican Commission for Training Personnel Abroad was held today in Akorda under the chairmanship of Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev, Akorda press service informs.

Taking the floor, the Secretary of State noted that the Presidential Bolashak Programme proved to be a breakthrough project in development of the country’s human capital.

Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov presented a report on fulfillment of the instructions of the Republican Commission for Training Personnel Abroad as well as some issues related to the implementation of the Bolashak Scholarship Programme.

By a decision of the Commission, 234 applicants were awarded with the Bolashak Scholarship for undergoing master’s and doctor’s degree studies and traineeships at the leading research and industrial organizations of the world.

Upon completion of the meeting, the Commission set a number of certain instructions on increasing efficiency and transparency of the Bolashak Scholarship.

Bolashak Scholarship was established on November 5, 1993 by the Decree of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.